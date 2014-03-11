PERTH, March 11 BHP Billiton said forecasts for iron ore prices to fall as low as $80 a tonne appeared low, despite the market moving into oversupply this year.

"Our view is that the long term is robust. We are in a bit of a dip but I don't think we should draw a line over just the past few days ... $80 feels a little low," BHP iron ore division head Jimmy Wilson reporters on Tuesday.

Iron ore has averaged $125 a tonne since January 1, 2014, although the spot price is now about $104, the lowest in eight months.

Analysts blame waning demand from China, which buys almost all of BHP's ore for the retreating price.