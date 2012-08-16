* BHP warns of job cuts as coal markets ease
SYDNEY, Aug 16 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday that worsening market conditions could lead to
job cuts at its Australian coal mines, as slowing industrial
activity in China forces global miners to scale back operations.
Global coal output is set to shrink over the next year or
two as miners grapple with a combination of low prices, weak
demand and currency headwinds, and high-cost Australian
operations are under particular pressure.
Australia's mining boom has hinged on China importing
hundreds of millions of tonnes of iron ore, coal, copper and
other minerals for most of the past decade, but China's economy
is now growing at its slowest pace in more than three years.
In a 50-50 partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi, BHP
operates half a dozen coal mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin,
yielding mostly metallurgical coal for steelmaking. At peak
output, they can supply a fifth of the world's traded coal.
BHP earlier this year closed one of the mines outright,
citing poor profit margins. Closest rival Rio Tinto
also said in July it was cutting an unspecified number
of jobs at one of its Australian coal mines.
"Against a backdrop of increasing costs and falling
commodity prices, we continue to focus on reducing our overheads
and operating costs," BHP said.
"We don't intend to provide any detail about specific
adjustments, but clearly there may be some impact on jobs in
some areas," it added, responding to a question about reports of
job losses at its coal mines.
BHP employs about 10,000 at the Queensland mines, including
3,500 unionised staff already engaged in an 18th-month dispute
over conditions and job protection.
Australia has become one of the highest-cost coal miners
globally, matching the U.S. and Russia with cash costs - to mine
and move it to port - of $90-$100 a tonne for some mines,
compared with $30-$50 in Indonesia and South Africa.
Labour inflation in Australia has spiralled, senior mining
industry sources said, and the strength of the Australian dollar
has intensified the squeeze on margins.
Average employee costs in Australian coal mining are over
$100,000 a year, more than triple the cost in South Africa or
Colombia, which export a similar grade thermal coal, according
to analysts Wood Mackenzie.
Benefits can include condominium-style mining camps and
two-week-on 10-days-off rosters, with flights to exotic places
like Bali thrown in.
Union representatives at BHP could not immediately be
reached for comment, but one industry source estimated about 100
jobs could go, including staff at independent contractors.
SOFTENING DEMAND
Softening demand growth in China has hammered prices of
coal, iron ore and other commodities to their lowest levels in
years, bruising the profits of miners such as BHP, Brazil's Vale
SA, Xstrata and AngloAmerican.
BHP has abandoned an $80 billion five-year spending plan
announced in 2011 when commodities markets were still firing,
and has since signalled it would review its project pipeline.
ANZ Bank last week downgraded its commodity price forecasts
by an average 4 percent in 2012 and 3.4 percent for 2013, the
biggest revisions being for iron ore and coal, which the bank
said were being heavily affected by the slowdown in China's
demand growth and falling steel prices.
Thermal coal producer Xstrata said this week it had cut some
of its contractors at its Australian coal operations "given
current market conditions".
Prices for Australian thermal coal, which BHP also mines,
have dropped about 18 percent since the beginning of the year to
just under $93 per tonne, but have recovered from two-year lows
under $90 per tonne seen in June of this year.
Spot metallurgical coal prices have dropped to just over
$170 per tonne, down over 20 percent from the beginning of July.
"Coking coal prices are now more reflective of demand
dynamics rather than supply, and the demand dynamics are quite
soft, and that's showing up in the very weak steel prices we are
seeing in China," said Mark Pervan, global head of commodity
strategy at ANZ Research in Melbourne.
China's steel prices, hovering near record lows, are
expected to remain weak in the next few months due to a supply
glut that will offset an expected increase in demand, the China
Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said.
China, too, which in addition to being the world's top
consumer of coal is also the top producer, said on Wednesday it
would cut its coal output targets in its three top producing
regions by up to 7 percent due to a supply glut.
Given this backdrop, analysts expect BHP to report its first
drop in annual profits since the global financial crisis when it
releases its financial results on Aug. 22.
BHP is expected to post attributable profit excluding
exceptional items of $16.9 billion, a consensus of forecasts
compiled by the firm shows, from $21.7 billion a year ago.