SYDNEY Aug 16 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as the company faces a deteriorating market.

"Against a backdrop of increasing costs and falling commodity prices, we continue to focus on reducing our overheads and operating costs," BHP said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We don't intend to provide any detail about specific adjustments, but clearly there may be some impact on jobs in some areas," it said.