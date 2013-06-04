SYDNEY, June 4 Australian surfwear company
Billabong International Ltd said on Tuesday it has
ended takeover talks with two potential suitors and is now
discussing refinancing options instead, as it warned that
full-year profit will sink below previous guidance.
Billabong said it was discussing "alternative refinancing
and asset sale transactions" with the two consortiums that had
previously made full takeover bids -- one led by its former U.S.
boss Paul Naude and private equity firm Sycamore Partners, and
the other by private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners and
U.S. clothing group VF Corp.
Billabong said the proceeds from any agreed refinancing
would be used to repay its existing syndicated debt facilities
in full. It also said it was considering the sale of its
Canadian retail chain West 49.
It added that weaker trading in Australia and
higher-than-expected start-up losses in its Surfstitch Europe
business meant earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) would be A$67 million ($65.06 million) to
A$74 million, down from guidance provided in February of A$74
million to A$85 million.
Billabong and its shareholders have endured a horrible year
since rejecting a A$850 million bid from rival private equity
firm TPG Capital Management in February 2012.
Plagued with high debt from an ill-timed expansion and
struggling as its brands fell out of favour, the company has
sold assets, closed stores, replaced its chief executive and
embarked on a new strategy as a series of takeover proposals
came and went.
Both the Sycamore and Altamont consortiums had put forward
initial bids worth $544 million before conducting due diligence.
Billabong then entered into exclusive talks with the Sycamore
consortium about a reduced $300 million offer.
Billabong shares have been halted from trading for two
months, having last traded at A$0.73. The stock, which has lost
around two-thirds of its value in the past year, sank to an
all-time low of A$0.63 in April.