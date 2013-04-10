SYDNEY, April 10 Shares in Australia's Billabong
International Ltd fell as much as 30 percent on
Wednesday after the struggling surfwear maker said it was in
talks over a takeover proposal valuing it at around $300
million, 45 percent lower than indicative offers.
Former Billabong U.S. head Paul Naude and private equity
firm Sycamore Partners had made a conditional A$0.60 per share
offer, Billabong said in statement on Tuesday.
Its earlier proposal was at A$1.10 and had been matched by a
rival bid from a consortium comprised of private equity firm
Altamont Capital Partners and U.S. clothing group VF Corp
.
The Sycamore consortium would have an exclusive 10 day
period to conduct further due diligence and had secured the
agreement of founder and top shareholder Gordon Merchant for the
deal, Billabong said.
Billabong shares, on a trading halt since last week, fell to
an all-time low of A$0.51 and last traded down 29 percent at
A$0.515.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)