MELBOURNE Nov 27 Australian mining services
company Bis Industries Ltd, owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
, has called off a planned float in face of poor
sentiment around the mining and resources sector, it said on
Wednesday.
"The feedback I have had from investors is that, whilst they
acknowledge that Bis Industries is a high quality business with
a strong and attractive market position, the current negative
sentiment around resources expenditure is impacting on all
companies exposed to the sector," Bis Industries Chief Executive
Ian Lynass said in a statement.
The company had been seeking to raise as much as A$500
million ($456 million) in an initial public offering to give it
a market value of around A$1 billion, and had been aiming to
list before the end of the year.