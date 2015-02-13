SYDNEY Feb 13 Regulators ordered Australia's
Bitcoin Group Ltd to stop making public statements about its
plans to undertake the world's first initial public offering of
a virtual currency exchange after the company approached
potential Chinese investors via social media.
Melbourne-based start-up Bitcoin Group told Reuters in
December it hoped to raise A$20 million ($15.6 million) on the
Australian Stock Exchange and has been seeking expressions of
interest from potential investors from the Chinese community
through Wechat, China's hugely popular instant messaging
service.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
said on Friday it was prohibiting Bitcoin Group from making any
further statements about its planned listing until it had filed
a prospectus. While globally there are at least two other
publicly traded bitcoin companies following "backdoor listings",
Bitcoin Group would be the first to offer shares in an IPO.
"The publications were made before Bitcoin Group Ltd was
registered as an Australian company by ASIC and before the
lodgement of a formal disclosure document (e.g. a prospectus),"
ASIC said in a statement. "ASIC expects companies to be fully
aware of their obligations regarding advertising or publicity
that occurs before making a regulated disclosure document
available to investors."
ASIC said the actions related to Bitcoin Group specifically
and not to bitcoin generally, but the move will increase
scrutiny on the controversial new virtual currency.
Bitcoins are created through a "mining" process that uses a
computer's resources to perform millions of calculations.
Advocates say bitcoin is revolutionary as it is not
controlled by a central bank, but its rising popularity has
stoked concern it can be used as a vehicle to launder money and
finance militant groups.
Earlier this week, Hong Kong lawmakers urged authorities to
ban bitcoin as a group of more than 25 people went to police
headquarters to complain over dealings involving the digital
currency that media estimate could have duped investors of up to
$387 million.
($1 = 1.2845 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)