By Jeremy Wagstaff
SINGAPORE Dec 9 The stakes are high in the hunt
for Satoshi Nakamoto, the person or people behind bitcoin, not
just for the journalist who gets it right first, but also for
the cryptocurrency itself.
An Australian entrepreneur and academic, Craig Steven
Wright, is the latest candidate, outed in articles by Wired
magazine and technology news website Gizmodo hours before his
home and office in Sydney were searched by police.
Both articles said investigations based on leaked emails,
documents and web archives pointed strongly to Wright being
"Nakamoto". "Either Wright invented bitcoin, or he's a brilliant
hoaxer who very badly wants us to believe he did," said Wired.
But the search has already tripped up several journalists,
most famously Newsweek's Leah McGrath Goodman, who identified
Japanese American Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto in March 2014
as bitcoin's creator.
Dorian Nakamoto denied it - as has nearly everyone else
alleged to be the mastermind credited with writing the paper,
protocol and software in 2008 that gave rise to bitcoin and its
underlying blockchain technology.
Unmasking the "real" Nakamoto would be significant both for
the future development of bitcoin and, potentially, the
currency's market value.
While any changes to the bitcoin protocol can only be
implemented by consensus, the proven founder of the
cryptocurrency could hold considerable sway.
"Decision-making power doesn't rest with any individual, but
Nakamoto is such a mythical figure, if he appears he could
become a sort of messiah to the community," said Roberto
Capodieci, a Singapore-based entrepreneur focusing on the
blockchain.
ELECTRONIC MINERS
Persuading that community is not easy: while the system is
decentralised by design, a cluster of so-called bitcoin miners
based in China are key, Antony Lewis, a Singapore-based bitcoin
consultant, said.
Unlike traditional currency, bitcoins are not distributed by
a central bank or backed by physical assets such as gold, but
are "mined" using computers to calculate increasingly complex
algorithmic formulas.
Miners run pools of computers that process transactions and
create new bitcoins, an energy intensive business that has
frozen out all but a handful of players.
The group effectively scuttled a recent effort by one key
bitcoin thinker to make processing simpler and cheaper, Lewis
said.
David Moskowitz, Singapore-based founder of start-up bitcoin
brokerage Coin Republic, said knowing who Nakamoto was would be
significant "because people are looking for a core voice behind
(bitcoin). It would help us understand what Satoshi thought".
Then there's the fact that bitcoin researchers believe he or
she may be holding up to 1 million bitcoins, which if sold today
would fetch $414 million.
If Nakamoto chose to sell out, or even hinted that he might,
that would push the price down, reducing the incentive to mine
which might in turn provoke a steeper fall in the currency,
Lewis said.
On the other hand, Nakamoto could help reduce uncertainty by
reassuring bitcoin users he was not going to sell his holdings
in one go or, more drastically, do something called "burning" -
publicly deleting the coin by sending them to a bitcoin address
to which he or she did not have the key.
"It would be like throwing the money into the bottom of the
sea, and reduces the uncertainty of dumping onto the market,"
said Lewis.
"MR BITCOIN"
Wright has not commented publicly on the Wired and Gizmodo
reports, and Reuters attempts to contact him using various
listed email addresses were unsuccessful.
Fellow tenants at the north Sydney office building listed as
the address of one of his companies described him as "an
outgoing guy", who they nicknamed "Mr Bitcoin" because he had
once offered to pay for some work in the currency.
And even if Wright did admit to being Nakamoto, he would
still have to prove it.
That could be done by announcing he would move some of the
bitcoin believed to belong to him, and then doing so, or signing
a message with one of the encryption keys used in emails known
to have been written by Nakamoto when bitcoin first appeared.
Wright has not been a prominent member of the bitcoin
community, but he has appeared at several gatherings in the past
year or two.
Moskowitz, who met him at a Singapore conference last year,
said he was interesting and pleasant to talk to. "He's clearly
very intelligent and fits the profile," he said. "But that
doesn't necessarily mean he is Nakamoto."
Hints as to Wright's own feelings on unmasking Nakamoto can
be found on Quora, a website where users answer questions posed
by other users and vote for the best answer.
In September someone with his name, position and profile
picture "upvoted" another Quora user's comment that "as a
currency that is meant to be 'for the people, by the people', it
is probably smart that no one knows who exactly started this
coin. It is perfect that Satoshi Nakamoto founded it and
vanished."
