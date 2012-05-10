SYDNEY May 10 Shares in Global Mining
Investments, an Australian fund managed by U.S. money
manager BlackRock Inc, climbed 12 percent on Thursday
after saying it intends to delist and restructure as a trust.
The delisting, which requires shareholder approval, gives
GMI investors an opportunity to continue with their investment
in global mining and metal stocks under BlackRock or exit at a
price that reflects the underlying net asset value, once the
restructuring is complete, GMI said.
It said its board has been concerned for sometime about what
it saw as GMI's share price discount to net tangible assets.
"This discount has persisted despite consistent out
performance of GMI's investment portfolio relative to its
benchmark and the various initiatives taken over the past four
years to close the discount gap," it said.
GMI's investments range across a number of global and
smaller-capped mining companies.
As of March 31, it's top four investments were in Rio Tinto
, Glencore, BHP Billiton
and Vale. The fund has a market cap of
A$187.4 million ($188.09 million).
Under the plan, GMI would transfer its portfolio of
investments to an unlisted investment scheme named Global Mining
Investments Trust. GMI would be delisted and wound up, most
likely following a shareholder vote at the company's annual
general meeting in October, it said.
GMI stock, in near-steady decline since February, was up 12
percent to A$1.03 at 0130 GMT against a mostly flat wider market
.