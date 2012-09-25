SYDNEY, Sept 25 Coal magnate Nathan Tinkler's Mulsanne Resources is being sued for $30 million by junior coal explorer Blackwood Resources, the second legal action launched against the resources entrepreneur this month.

Blackwood said in a statement it has applied to have Mulsanne, a private investment vehicle owned by Tinkler, wound up after it failed to pay A$28.4 million ($30 million) for an agreed stake in the junior coal explorer.

Tinkler and Mulsanne did not immediately reply when contacted by e-mail for comment.

Tinkler, who has an empire spanning mining, property development, sports teams and horse breeding, last month abandoned a A$5.3 billion privatisation takeover of Whitehaven Coal.

A source familiar with the deal said that the 36-year-old failed to raise enough equity, falling short by around A$900 million.

A former electrician who made his fortune by taking high-risk bets in the resources sector, Tinkler is also being sued by property group Mirvac to recover about A$14 million.

Mirvac said Tinkler's property development firm Buildev Group failed to meet a court-ordered payment for industrial land for a coal terminal. ($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)