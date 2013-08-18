SYDNEY Aug 19 Bluescope Steel,
Australia's largest steelmaker, posted a small full-year
underlying profit, its first in three years, helped by lower
material costs and benefits from a restructure.
But the company said that uncertainty over domestic demand
meant that "we do not expect a 1H FY2014 outcome better than the
2H FY2013 outcome."
Underlying profit, excluding one-off items, came to A$29.7
million ($27 million) for the year ended June 30, swinging from
a loss of A$237.5 million a year earlier, BlueScope said on
Monday.
The result exceeded analysts' average forecast of A$25.08
million, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Bluescope's full-year net loss narrowed to A$84.1 million
from a A$1.04 billion ($1.1 billion) net loss in the previous
year.
Bluescope has been losing money since 2010, faced with weak
markets, high raw materials prices and a high currency that made
exports more expensive.
The company also said on Monday that it has agreed to
acquire two businesses from Hills Holdings Limited: Orrcon, a
pipe and tube manufacturer and distributor, and Fielders, a
building products business, for a total of A$87.5 million.
Bluescope shares closed at A$5.45 on Friday, up about 58
percent for the year.
($1 = 1.0869 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Jane Wardell; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)