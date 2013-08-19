SYDNEY Aug 19 Shares in Bluescope Steel <BSL.AX
fell more 10 percent in early trade on Monday after Australia's
largest steelmaker said uncertainty over domestic demand meant
its first-half result for 2014 would not better its 2013
second-half result.
Bluescope reported underlying profit, excluding one-off
items, of A$29.7 million ($27 million) for the year ended June
30, swinging from a loss of A$237.5 million a year earlier and
exceeding analysts' average forecast of A$25.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
The company's shares were down 10.4 percent at A$4.90 in
early trade.
($1 = 1.0869 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)