SYDNEY Aug 30 Rescuers have pulled six people
from the sea off Indonesia but authorities have grave fears for
more than 140 more after a suspected refugee boat disappeared on
its way to Australia, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Jason
Clare said on Thursday.
Indonesian authorities are coordinating the search for the
boat, which first reported to be in distress on Wednesday in
Indonesia's Sunda Strait, with several merchant ships and rescue
helicopters at the scene, around 42 nautical miles off Java.
"Six people have been plucked from the sea. We have grave
fears for a lot more," Clare told reporters in Sydney, adding
authorities believed the boat was carrying 150 people.
"Six people have survived. Potentially dozens and dozens
haven't."
Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from
Indonesia heading for Australia's Indian Ocean territory of
Christmas Island in dangerous and overcrowded boats, with the
help of people smugglers.
Since 2001, almost 1,000 people have died at sea while
attempting to reach Australia on overcrowded and often
unseaworthy refugee boats from Indonesia.
A person on board the unidentified boat had contacted
Australian rescue authorities by telephone on Wednesday, saying
the vessel had engine trouble and needed assistance.
A search by Indonesian authorities failed to locate the boat
on Wednesday, but a merchant vessel early on Thursday reported
it had seen people in the water and was attempting to recover
survivors, Australia's Maritime Safety Authority said.
Refugee policy and border protection are hot-button issues
in Australia, despite the fact the country only receives a small
number of the world's asylum seekers each year.
The U.N. refugee agency said Australia received 11,800
claims for asylum in 2011, compared with 441,000 claims
globally, with 327,000 of those claims in Europe.
Australia is working on plans to reopen refugee detention
centres in the Pacific islands nations of Nauru and Papua New
Guinea to deter refugee boats from reaching Australia and
prevent sinkings.
