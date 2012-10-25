PERTH Oct 25 Australia gave the green light to
GDF Suez's Bonaparte floating liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project off the coast of northern Australia on Thursday,
making it the second such facility to be approved in Australia.
France's GDF Suez and its partner, Australia-based Santos
plan to make a final investment decision on the 2
million tonne per annum (mpta) development in 2014.
"My approval follows a rigorous assessment process under
national environment law including the opportunity for public
comment," Environment Minister Tony Burke said.
Burke said the had laid out 15 conditions to manage the
potential impacts of the development on migratory and threatened
species and on the marine environment.
There are no floating LNG facilities in operation globally,
but Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude project, also off the
Australian coast, is expected to be the first to come online in
2017.
The approval of the Bonaparte floating LNG plant comes as
Australia is in the midst of an LNG boom, with over $170 billion
worth of LNG developments that will add 80 mtpa of production
before the end of the decade and make Australia the world's top
exporter of the fuel.
The flurry of investment has resulted in huge costs
increases due to the cost of labour and the high Australian
dollar, causing some industry experts that new LNG developments
may be less likely.