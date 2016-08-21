(Repeat story published on Friday)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY Aug 19 Investors have concerns about a
possible decline in Australia's coveted triple-A credit ratings,
but remain confident of the country's debt quality, a top
Australian government official said.
Moody's this week affirmed Australia's Aaa rating with a
stable outlook, in contrast to S&P which recently warned of a
downgrade within two years due to a deteriorating budget
deficit.
"Everyone is monitoring our ratings," said Robert Nicholl,
chief executive officer of the Australian Office of Financial
Management (AOFM), the government funding agency, who just ended
an annual investor update in Asia.
"Their open question is 'it is the start of a trend in the
underlying deterioration of the government's fiscal position or
is it a one-time off?'", he said after meeting bond holders in
Hong Kong, Singapore and Northern Asia.
Australia is one of only a dozen countries rated triple-A
by S&P and Moody's with A$430 billion ($328 billion) of bonds on
issue, up from around A$50 billion before the global financial
crisis of 2007-08.
Two-year debt paying around 1.4 percent is
relatively high yielding compared with near-zero returns in most
of the rich world and even negative rates of Germany and Japan,
explaining why Australian debt is highly sought after and
tightly held.
With around 60 percent of Australia's national debt in the
hands of international investors, Nicholl said Asia was the
largest regional holder and included central banks as well as
fund managers. He noted growing interest from large hedge funds.
The ratio of foreign buyers, however, is a lot lower than in
2012 when it peaked at 80 percent.
The funding agency CEO said the drop was the result of a
decline in the number of central banks and reserve managers
allocating money to the Australian dollar.
The debt agency estimates that three quarters of the world's
30 largest foreign currency reserve managers hold Australian
government bonds.
Even though international bond holding has slipped, the AOFM
noted new investors buying the country's debt, just not at the
same rate as before.
Nicholl cited particular interest from Japanese life
insurance and pension funds keen on long-term debt.
In fact, Australia is actively considering lengthening its
yield curve with a new 30-year bond to be issued by June next
year. The longest-dated nominal bond so far matures in 2039.
It was also planning a 2041 bond to support the 20-year
futures contract.
In terms of opening a new market, Nicholl ruled out issuance
in foreign currency as it would require approval from
Parliament.
"We are restricted by law," he said.
($1 = 1.3089 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)