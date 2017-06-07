By Cecile Lefort
| SYDNEY, June 7
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian companies Goodman
Group and Rio Tinto are near completing up to a combined $3.5
billion in bond repurchases in the United States, a stark
contrast to casino Crown Resort which is struggling to buy back
A$532 million ($400 million) of debt from local investors.
Property developer Goodman Group easily bought back
96 percent of its $1 billion bonds from hundreds of U.S.
investors, while mining giant Rio Tinto took back $781
billion of its notes in an oversubscribed offer, the companies
said on Wednesday.
While such offers are common in the United States and
Europe, they are rare in Australia because there are not many
corporate bonds on offer. Companies would rather borrow in the
competitive bank loan market than issue bonds.
Less than 15 percent of Australia's A$390 billion of
non-government bonds are issued by corporate borrowers such as
industrials, property companies and utilities. The vast bulk of
that debt is issued by financial institutions and global
organizations such as the World Bank.
Local investors are so starved of corporate bonds that they
spurn any attempt to return their cash ahead of schedule.
"Bond buy-backs make balance sheets look better but if
companies are not issuing more debt, portfolio diversity goes
down and as we still have to re-invest the proceeds somewhere,"
said Anthony Kirkham, head of fixed interest at Western Asset
Management that has A$25 billion of assets.
Some companies borrow to avoid the risk of having too little
or even no debt on issue.
"If investors loose sight of you, it could work against
you," said Nick Vrondas, chief financial officer of Goodman
Group, which has around $1.7 billion of debt.
Unlike its peers, Goodman and Rio, Crown Resort is
targetting Australian investors with an ongoing offer to buy
back subordinated debt.
The offer is getting a lukewarm reception, having bought
back a meagre A$126 million out of the proffered A$532 million
since it opened in March.
Not helping is a global hunt for yield in a low interest
rate environment, and the return on Crown's debt is just too
good to give up.
"Crown is struggling because the subordinated notes offer
great value to investors, with an annualised yield of around 5
percent," said Damien Williamson, research analyst at
stockbroker Bell Potter Securities.
Last month, Crown could only buy back less than half of its
A$450 million senior note issue.
Western Asset Management's Kirkham said he declined to
participate in Crown's bond buy-back because the price did not
look attractive enough.
Crown was not available to comment.
($1 = 1.3271 Australian dollars)
