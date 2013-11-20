* Australia has one of world's most class-action friendly
legal regimes
* A$1 bln worth of class action claims have been settled to
date
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Nov 20 Investors in Australian corporate
bonds need to weigh more than market movements and a company's
prospects these days - they also have to follow which firms get
hit with class action lawsuits, and guess how much damage these
might cause.
Australia has one of the world's friendliest legal systems
for class action suits, and some well-known companies have been
sued by unhappy shareholders.
Class action lawsuits have become so common that a global
law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, calls them the second biggest
risk for corporate Australia, behind regulatory compliance and
governance issues.
"Around 10 years ago, there were almost no shareholder class
actions," said Jason Betts, a Sydney-based partner at Herbert
Smith Freehills. "Since that time, more than 30 investor and
shareholder class actions have commenced and a great number more
have been threatened."
One factor driving class actions is the growth of
"litigation funders", who pay for fighting companies in court
in exchange for a share of any settlement or judgement.
The website of IMF Australia, a listed company that
says it is the country's largest litigation funder, asserts it
has recovered more than A$1 billion (US$942 million) for clients
in the past decade.
Bond investors are concerned about the growing number of
such lawsuits because of their potential to impact a company's
cash flow.
"We don't like class actions because in our business any
uncertainty hurts," said Vivek Prabhu, senior portfolio manager
at Perpetual Limited which has about A$4.5 billion in
cash and fixed income investments.
"If a claim is successful, trying to quantify the likely
payment is hard and if you have that uncertainty, you'll buy
something that does not have that uncertainty," he said.
For example, due to then-ongoing litigation, Perpetual did
not invest in bonds that global energy giant BP Plc
issued following a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in
2010.
CENTRO'S BIG SETTLEMENT
Settlements of Australian class-action suits have topped A$1
billion. The largest was Centro Properties Group's payment of
A$200 million. The group, now called CNPR, said at the time that
proceedings "have been dismissed without admission of liability
by CNPR."
Also in 2012, Nufarm paid A$46.6 million>, also
stating the suit was dismissed without any admission of
liability by the company.
Among firms now in litigation is construction company
Leighton Holdings, which the plaintiffs have accused of
breaching disclosure obligations relating to allegations of
bribery and corruption overseas. Leighton says there is no basis
for the claim.
Asset managers said that among the firms most at risk of
facing class-action suits are mining and construction companies,
especially those operating in emerging markets that have
instances of business practices which are illegal in most
developed markets.
Australia, along with the United States and Canada, is among
the few countries allowing a comprehensive class action regime,
with shareholder class actions the most popular type.
Also underpinning this is Australia's strict liability
regime for corporations to continuously disclose information.
This makes the nation a particularly attractive forum for
class-action promoters, including for firms from overseas.
Betts of Herbert Smith Freehills expects the number of suits
to rise, along with the size of claims.
A group of individuals calling itself Unhappy Banking has
threatened to sue the nation's top lender by market value,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in connection with a
bank takeover. A CBA spokesman said "Given no action has been
brought by Unhappy Banking, we are not able to comment."