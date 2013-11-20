* Australia has one of world's most class-action friendly legal regimes

* A$1 bln worth of class action claims have been settled to date

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Nov 20 Investors in Australian corporate bonds need to weigh more than market movements and a company's prospects these days - they also have to follow which firms get hit with class action lawsuits, and guess how much damage these might cause.

Australia has one of the world's friendliest legal systems for class action suits, and some well-known companies have been sued by unhappy shareholders.

Class action lawsuits have become so common that a global law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, calls them the second biggest risk for corporate Australia, behind regulatory compliance and governance issues.

"Around 10 years ago, there were almost no shareholder class actions," said Jason Betts, a Sydney-based partner at Herbert Smith Freehills. "Since that time, more than 30 investor and shareholder class actions have commenced and a great number more have been threatened."

One factor driving class actions is the growth of "litigation funders", who pay for fighting companies in court in exchange for a share of any settlement or judgement.

The website of IMF Australia, a listed company that says it is the country's largest litigation funder, asserts it has recovered more than A$1 billion (US$942 million) for clients in the past decade.

Bond investors are concerned about the growing number of such lawsuits because of their potential to impact a company's cash flow.

"We don't like class actions because in our business any uncertainty hurts," said Vivek Prabhu, senior portfolio manager at Perpetual Limited which has about A$4.5 billion in cash and fixed income investments.

"If a claim is successful, trying to quantify the likely payment is hard and if you have that uncertainty, you'll buy something that does not have that uncertainty," he said.

For example, due to then-ongoing litigation, Perpetual did not invest in bonds that global energy giant BP Plc issued following a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

CENTRO'S BIG SETTLEMENT

Settlements of Australian class-action suits have topped A$1 billion. The largest was Centro Properties Group's payment of A$200 million. The group, now called CNPR, said at the time that proceedings "have been dismissed without admission of liability by CNPR."

Also in 2012, Nufarm paid A$46.6 million>, also stating the suit was dismissed without any admission of liability by the company.

Among firms now in litigation is construction company Leighton Holdings, which the plaintiffs have accused of breaching disclosure obligations relating to allegations of bribery and corruption overseas. Leighton says there is no basis for the claim.

Asset managers said that among the firms most at risk of facing class-action suits are mining and construction companies, especially those operating in emerging markets that have instances of business practices which are illegal in most developed markets.

Australia, along with the United States and Canada, is among the few countries allowing a comprehensive class action regime, with shareholder class actions the most popular type.

Also underpinning this is Australia's strict liability regime for corporations to continuously disclose information. This makes the nation a particularly attractive forum for class-action promoters, including for firms from overseas.

Betts of Herbert Smith Freehills expects the number of suits to rise, along with the size of claims.

A group of individuals calling itself Unhappy Banking has threatened to sue the nation's top lender by market value, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in connection with a bank takeover. A CBA spokesman said "Given no action has been brought by Unhappy Banking, we are not able to comment."