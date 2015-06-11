By Cecile Lefort
| SYDNEY, June 11
SYDNEY, June 11 The Australian Securities
Exchange (ASX) plans to soon launch a 20-year bond futures
contract to help investors hedge long-term portfolio risks.
The new baby of the A$40 trillion ($30.85 trillion)
derivatives market could also lower funding costs for some
borrowers.
The Australian Government is extending its debt maturity as
far out as 2037, so the ASX decided the time was right for a
20-year bond future, adding to its existing three- and 10-year
contracts.
"The number of bond lines and amount of issuance in the long
end is now sufficient to support a 20-year bond futures
contract," said the ASX, which is planning to launch the
contract around September, following a period of market
consultation.
Analysts say the new contract could easily garner A$3
billion a day in notional turnover, deepening the market and
adding to liquidity. Across Asia, only Japan has a well
developed market for futures as long as 20 years.
These contracts are often used to limit losses when markets
move against an investor. Up to now, investors seeking insurance
on ultra-long debt could only short sell the 10-year futures
contract leaving the investor exposed to losses from a
flattening or steepening yield curve.
A 20-year contract would solve that.
"There was a significant maturity mismatch, so getting rid
of that basis risk should be of help because the certainty is
greater," said Adam Donaldson, head of fixed income strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Just as importantly, the move should help lower funding
costs over time as investors would be able to hedge more
accurately and efficiently, said a dealer who asked not to be
named because the subject matter was sensitive.
State governments and AAA-rated global borrowers are likely
to benefit the most from this added liquidity because they tend
to raise long-dated debt, said CBA's Adams.
Indeed, the average maturity of new issuance for state
governments and supranational borrowers is around 8.5 years,
compared with 4.8 years for domestic banks, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Another sector set to gain over time from a 20-year futures
contract is infrastructure: Australia plans to privatise A$100
billion of state-owned assets nationwide and utilities tend to
have long-dated liabilities, which would be well suited to
hedging with the new futures contract.
($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)
