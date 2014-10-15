SYDNEY Oct 15 The Australian government said on Wednesday it had raised A$7 billion ($6.1 billion), double what it had expected, in a new issue of 23-year debt, as investors flocked to the country's longest standard bond on issue.

Australian government bonds have been major beneficiaries of a global hunt for yield with long-dated sovereign debt in Japan and Europe paying less than 2 percent.

Australia's AAA credit rating remains a big draw to central banks and sovereign wealth funds which hold around 70 percent of Australia's A$345 billion debt. Australia is one of only 12 countries with a top-notch rating and stable outlook.

The offer was among the largest primary deals ever sold by the government and matched a 2026 issue completed in March.

The order book went as far as A$11 billion before price guidance was revised. More than 90 investors took part, Robert Nicholl, chief executive officer of the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), the government funding agency, said on Wednesday.

"We would have been very happy with A$3 billion to A$4 billion, so A$7 billion is a very good outcome for Australia," Nicholl said.

Around half of the bonds were sold in Australia, while a quarter was distributed in Britain and 13 percent in Asia, the AOFM said, with the balance placed in other locations, but excluding the United States.

By investor type, the AOFM said fund managers bought around 40 percent of the offer, followed by banks (for balance sheet purposes) with 25 percent and hedge funds with 20 percent. Less than 3 percent was placed with central banks with the rest sold to diverse buyers.

The Australian dollar has tumbled 7 percent since September, yet 45 percent of the issue was placed in foreign hands.

"There is still healthy demand for highly-rated sovereign bonds," Nicholl said. Growing liquidity in the Australian dollar combined with the nation's healthy economic outlook relative to other advanced economies were key factors, he added.

Australia's outstanding debt has risen to A$345 billion, from around A$50 billion before the 2008 global financial crisis, versus gross domestic product of more than A$1.6 trillion, putting its debt/GDP ratio well below the US and Japan.

The new bonds mature on 21 April 2037 and will pay a coupon of 3.75 percent to yield 3.945 percent. This equates to a margin of 62 basis points over the 10-year futures contract and gives a capital price of $97.109. The notes settle on 21 October.

The issue was jointly managed by ANZ, Citi, UBS and Westpac. (1 US dollar = 1.1455 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Eric Meijer)