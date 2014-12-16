SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - A long-awaited report last week
called on Australian banks to raise additional capital to manage
the risk of a housing crisis, potentially sparking raisings of
up to A$20bn (US$16.6bn) if regulators adopt the
recommendations.
David Murray's Financial Stability Inquiry had been
examining the health of the domestic banking system and its
ability to cope with another crisis. The report, published on
December 7, advised that Australian lenders should aim to be in
the top quartile of international banks, in terms of their core
equity Tier 1 capital, and warned that they should not rely on
an implicit government guarantee to bail them out of trouble.
Differences in regulatory and accounting treatment between
different countries mean it is hard to compare capital ratios,
but the report has estimated that Australian banks have core
equity Tier 1 ratios of 10.0%-11.6% under BIS treatment, short
of the 12.2% required to be in the world's top 25%.
Morgan Stanley estimated that the four major banks needed to
raise A$8bn-$12bn to meet the FSI's recommended capital levels,
while Deutsche Bank put the shortfall at A$20bn, based on the
midpoint. Morgan Stanley said it expected banks would need to
raise A$38bn in total come the end of the 2017 financial year to
support loan growth and achieve a 10% CET1 ratio under
Australian standards, with the funds coming from dividend
reinvestment plans, asset sales and share placements.
"On our estimates, ANZ and NAB look more
vulnerable to higher capital requirements than CBA and
WBC (Westpac), given a lower Basel CET1 starting point
and weaker capital generation," wrote Morgan Stanley analysts.
"With NAB likely to benefit from asset sales and the run-off
of legacy assets in coming periods, we view ANZ as the most
likely of the banks to undertake a large share placement or
rights issue in coming months."
Shares in the Big Four banks all rose last Monday, as it
emerged that the recommended capital increase was less than
investors had feared. ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
went up 0.9% each, while Westpac and National Australia Bank
gained 1.0% and 1.7%, respectively, against a 0.7% increase in
the All Ordinaries index. Bonds and credit default swaps, or
CDS, were largely unchanged.
Smaller banks, which currently have a lower CET1 requirement
of 7%, fared less well: Bank of Queensland shares dropped 1.8%,
while Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and Macquarie Bank each fell
0.2%.
The report recommended that banks using an internal
ratings-based approach should increase the risk-weighting they
applied to residential mortgages to 25%-30% from the current
level of around 18%, which would consume an extra 1% of CET
capital, equivalent to A$14bn for the Big Four banks combined.
Standard & Poor's estimated that the major Australian
lenders were likely to be close to the CET ratio minimum for
domestic systemically important banks of 8% under Australian
criteria, if they applied the recommended risk-weighting,
meaning that they would need to raise capital to maintain a
buffer.
Less government support
The report said that banks should bolster their capital
ratios to weaken perceptions of an implicit government
guarantee, not least because Australia was anxious to hold on to
its AAA sovereign credit rating. The current implied state
support means that the issuer credit ratings of the Big Four
banks are two notches higher under ratings from Moody's and S&P,
and the latter considers the government "highly supportive". As
a result, there is a risk that bank bonds can be downgraded if
implicit state support is removed.
"Government should not generally guarantee the ongoing
solvency and operations of individual financial institutions,"
the report said. "However, there may be instances - particularly
where system-wide failure is threatened - where public sector
support of the basic functions of the financial system is
warranted, such as liquidity support by the Reserve Bank of
Australia."
The language in the Murray report encourages a move towards
loss-absorbing bonds to help resolve a crisis at one of the
banks, rather than drawing on taxpayer funds. It also suggested
introducing a new capital security that would rank between Tier
2 capital and senior unsecured notes.
An industry consultation will run until March 31 2015, after
which regulators will decide whether or not to take the
recommendations on board. This means that the amount of extra
capital banks need to raise will not be known until next year.
Another part of the report recommended that disclosure
requirements could be reduced for large corporate issuers
selling plain vanilla bonds, in an attempt to promote the retail
bond market.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Steve Garton)