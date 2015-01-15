SYDNEY Jan 16 Australia's push to privatise
A$130 billion ($106 billion) worth of state assets is set to
deepen its A$388 billion corporate bond market and boost
business credit, helping lenders reduce an over-reliance on
mortgages that has worried the central bank.
The asset sales could be the major driver in Australia's
corporate bond market this year with investment bankers
targetting big Asian and Canadian investors.
A weakened Australian dollar, which fell 8.5 percent
last year, is also helping prop up the domestic debt market
because it makes overseas borrowing and hedging more expensive.
"The asset sales have the potential to bring a very
constructive year for the local bond market," said John Manning,
a senior investor manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, which
looks after A$12 billion in fixed income and cash.
The mooted privatisations could help diversify a market
described as small and lacking depth. Just A$52 billion or 13
percent of the A$383 billion in outstanding corporate bonds were
issued by non-financial borrowers, according to Deutsche Bank
data.
Australian states are selling "non-critical" public assets
to lower their debt and funding costs, while also planning to
launch much-needed infrastructure projects from roads to light
train services.
This is exactly the type of spending that the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA), the central bank, is counting on to help the
domestic economy cope with lower commodity prices and a cooling
in mining investment.
Port of Brisbane and rail freight company Aurizon Network
were privatised by the state of Queensland and debt raised by
the new owners was highly sought-after.
The spread of the 2020 bonds backing the Port of Brisbane
acquisition narrowed to 132 basis points over the interbank swap
rate, from 190 bps when initially sold, while the margin for
Aurizon's 2020 notes tightened to 144 basis points from 180 bps.
"The market would welcome a lot more opportunities to invest
in high-quality corporate assets," said Aberdeen's Manning,
citing Port of Brisbane's bonds.
The loan syndication market is also set to see volumes
exceeding A$100 billion this year on the back of asset sales,
bankers said. The government is looking to sell assets worth
A$130 billion, of which A$40 billion is likely to be available
in 2015.
Potentially up for sale in the coming year are a stake in
New South Wales state's energy grid, shipping ports in Victoria,
Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia states and
power generation assets in Queensland.
"A big area where we saw deals, and continue to see more, is
infrastructure," said Robin Dutta, head of loan syndication at
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.
Business credit jumped 4.6 percent for the year to November,
the most since March 2009. It grew 1.8 percent in the same
period a year ago.
Banks will welcome increased business lending after relying
on residential mortgages for much of their earnings growth to
rack up five straight years of record profits. That prompted the
RBA to warn last year it was prepared to take regulatory steps
to rein in lending for property speculation.
"As it stands, the corporate segment is really where banks
will be looking to focus in 2015," said Martin Smith, head of
markets analysis at East & Partners, a financial research firm.
"The credit conditions are among the best we've seen in
recent years. We see that demand for privatisation of assets
being met by not only local Australian banks but foreign banks
looking to fund the borrowing requirement. That's very
competitive."
($1=1.22 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)