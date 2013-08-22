* Japan, Malaysia & Taiwan funds warm to Aussie bonds
* Yield and diversification are key drivers
* Asian buying to support A$, but complicates RBA's job
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Aug 22 Asian investors are increasingly
taking a shine to Australian bonds to diversify their portfolios
in a move that could support the falling Australian dollar but
also complicate central bank efforts to stimulate the slowing
economy.
Last week, Japanese government data showed local investors
buying foreign bonds had risen to $16.5 billion in the week of
Aug. 5, the highest in three years.
A detailed breakdown was not available but brokers say some
of that money has been going to Australia, with some Japanese
fixed-income funds investing in Australian dollar bonds for the
first time.
"It may suggest the (Japanese) government's encouragement is
contributing to a shift in focus in Japan towards investment
offshore," said Greg Gibbs, a strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Singapore.
With 10-year Japanese government bonds yielding
less than 1 percent, it is no wonder investors are attracted to
Australian 10-year sovereign debt paying around 4
percent.
Australian firms with lower-rated debt have also been
successful in attracting foreign investors. Borrowers have
extended their Australian dollar bond roadshows to Asia, an
unusual move for a region that typically buys U.S. dollar or
euro-denominated debt.
Regulated electricity company SP AusNet, Melbourne
Airport and property firm Lend Lease all met investors
in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan ahead of their bond sales.
And the results paid off.
Alastair Watson, treasury manager at SP AusNet, said that
Asian buyers took up more than half of the A$430 million
BBB-plus notes it sold this year and that Japanese fund managers
and life insurers were big buyers.
While Hong Kong and Singapore investors accounted for most
of the Asian participation, bankers noted signs of emerging
appetite from Malaysia. Taiwanese investors, especially
commercial banks, have also started showing an interest in
Australian debt as they look to slowly expand their portfolios.
In all, participation from Asian investors in Australian
dollar non-government bonds ranged between 30 percent and 50
percent in recent months, up from 20 percent in the last few
years, according to National Australia Bank (NAB) estimates.
"Only a few years back, the closest Australian issuers came
to Asia was typically flying over the region on the way to the
U.S. market," said Brad Scott, head of corporate bond
origination at NAB.
"Now its becoming more a destination in itself and a port of
call for issuers looking to diversify their investor base."
As a result of this support from Asian investors, some bond
offers were increased, allocations to investors reduced and
pricing lowered from their initial levels.
Part of the appeal comes from Australia's relatively strong
economy and high cash rate compared with its rich-world peers.
"With the instability we have seen in Europe, a large number
of investors have expanded their geographic horizon to include
stronger and more stable economies like Australia," summarises
Ed Waters, executive director at ANZ Debt Capital Markets.
All that Australian dollar asset buying will also provide
some support to the local currency. That is not what the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) needs as it tries to stimulate a
sluggish domestic economy.
The central bank has slashed interest rates by 225 basis
points to a record low of 2.5 percent since 2011, partly to
offset the impact of a strong currency.
Even though the Aussie dollar has lost 14 percent
since April to last trade at $0.8986, the RBA has called for a
further decline to boost export competitiveness.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kim Coghill)