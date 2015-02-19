(Repeats to add subscribers)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian debt is set to be a
major beneficiary of Japan's offshore investment push,
attracting up to $63 billion of Japanese bond investment by
2018, HSBC said on Thursday.
HSBC estimated as much as $500 billion of Japanese savings
could be re-allocated to international assets over the next two
to three years, with a big chunk of that likely to head to
Australia.
Australia's 10-year government bond yields of
around 2.5 percent are eye-catching compared with Japan's 0.4
percent. Its two-year debt pays 1.8 percent compared to negative
returns for paper in Germany, France and Switzerland.
Roger Bridges, chief global strategist for interest rates
and currencies at Nikko Asset Management in Sydney, said
Australia is an attractive alternative for Japanese pension
funds cutting back on yen bonds.
"U.S. bonds are a stand-out buy, but if you really didn't
want to go all-in to the U.S., Australia and New Zealand would
be next," he said. Nikko manages A$24 billion of funds in
Sydney.
Of the $44 billion of offshore bonds bought by Japanese
investors in 2014, $5.6 billion went into the Australian federal
government's AAA-rated bonds, according to HSBC.
Around 70 percent of Australia's A$357 billion national debt
is held offshore, with Japan accounting for a solid share. The
exact breakdown is not disclosed by the country's funding
agency.
Australian government debt is expected to expand for several
years as successive Australian governments have struggled to
control budget deficits.
HSBC highlighted the recent introduction in Japan of life
insurance products denominated in Australian dollars, offering
higher payouts than yen-denominated equivalents.
Another sign of Japan's appetite for Aussie assets is
reflected in the sales of uridashi -bonds denominated in foreign
currencies and sold to Japanese individual investors.
Around one third of uridashi sold so far this year were in
Australian dollars, HSBC said.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)