SYDNEY Oct 7 Australia may come under
increasing pressure to tighten regulation in its A$413 billion
($296 billion) bond market as Asian peers adopt stricter
international standards, making Australia's requirements look
lax by global norms.
Regulators in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia in September
adopted common disclosure standards for companies seeking to
sell securities, matching their regulatory requirements more
closely to U.S. and European norms.
With more Asian countries expected to follow suit, lawyers
warn that Australia could be forced to embrace similar changes
as international borrowers and investors get used to, or
require, the new standards.
"It would be a dissuading factor, particularly for
non-Australian corporate borrowers, as the genuine speed to
market and short, but effective, offering documents are part of
what makes Australia attractive," said John Eagleton, a senior
associate at law firm King & Wood Mallesons.
If Australia were to take the same regulatory path, however,
it would lose its status as one of the world's easiest and
quickest market for companies to raise debt.
Maintaining international competitiveness is vital for
Australia's bond market as it strives to make up for its small
domestic market by attracting frequent issuers.
Setting up a corporate debt issue in Australia can usually
be completed in less than six weeks for A$60,000 in
administrative costs and with fewer than 50 pages of information
and documentation. In Europe and the U.S., by contrast, the
process takes three months, costs more than A$350,000 and
requires hundreds of pages of documentation.
Since the global financial crisis of 2008, regulators
internationally have pushed for tighter standards and more
standardisation across markets.
Those standards demand thorough historical financial
statements, and the statutory descriptions of borrowers'
business divisions and operations required are far more onerous
than Australia's requirements.
Currently, Australian regulation favours borrowers over
investors. Opponents say adopting tighter global standards
without a real justification to do so could make Australia's
small corporate bond market unnecessarily uncompetitive.
In overseas markets many issuers are high-yield or unrated
borrowers, where the additional documentation is more relevant.
Another major difference is that professional investors buy
most Australian-issued bonds, whereas retail investors dominate
in some European bond markets, for example.
While acknowledging the pressure to follow international
norms, many Australian debt financiers argue a stricter regime
is unnecessary because most borrowers in the Australian market
are publicly listed and/or have an investment grade debt rating.
"We get the same information under the continuous disclosure
regime if the issuer is listed. If it's a private company, we
demand it from borrowers," said Phil Strano, a portfolio manager
at Victorian Funds Management Corporation which has A$50 billion
of assets under management.
($1 = 1.4223 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Eric
Meijer)