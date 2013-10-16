SYDNEY Oct 17 Shares in Australian building
materials maker Boral jumped as much as 8 percent on
Thursday after it announced a $1.6 billion plasterboard joint
venture with its U.S. peer USG Corp.
The joint venture will be owned 50 percent by Boral and 50
percent by USG, for which USG will pay up to $575 million to
Boral, according to statements by the two companies.
Boral shares were up 6.7 percent at A$5.07 at 2306 GMT,
after hitting a 7-month high of A$5.12 earlier. USG shares
closed down 1.3 percent at $27 on Wednesday.
