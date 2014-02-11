SYDNEY Feb 12 Shares in Australia's Boral Ltd
jumped as much as 7 percent on Wednesday to their
highest in almost three years after it reported a 73 percent
rise in first-half net profit.
The building materials maker said it expects strong
improvement in its construction materials arm and a return to
profitability for its U.S. business in the second half of this
year.
It reported a 73 percent rise in net profit before one-offs
to A$90 million ($81 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, in
line with its Jan. 28 forecast.
Boral shares jumped as much as 7 percent to A$5.33, their
highest since March 2011, and were up 5.8 percent at A$5.29 at
2311 GMT.