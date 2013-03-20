SYDNEY, March 20 Shares in Australian
engineering firm Bradken Ltd dropped almost 5 percent
on Wednesday after a court ruled against the company in a
landmark "bid rigging" case involving the sale of a Canadian
mining services company.
Bradken said it planned to appeal Tuesday's decision by the
Federal Court in Melbourne, which ordered the company to pay
$22.4 million in damages.
Bradken was taken to court in the first test of an
Australian law introduced in 2010 that broadened competition law
to include bid rigging over a private equity deal involving the
purchase and sale of Canada's Norcast Wear Solutions in a single
day.
The case has been brought by the owner of the takeover
target, Swiss-based private group Pala Investments, which is
controlled by a Russian oligarch, Vladimir Iorich, against
Bradken.
Pala sold Norcast in July 2011 to New York-based buyout firm
Castle Harlan Inc for $190 million. Seven hours later, Castle
Harlan sold the firm to Bradken, a competitor of Norcast, for
$209 million.
Lawyers for Bradken had argued there had been no agreement
with Castle Harlan to on-sell Norcast.
A Pala spokesman said the company was "delighted with the
outcome."
Bradken shares were down 5 percent A$6.81 at 0020 GMT. The
stock has dropped 14.5 percent since the Norcast deal.
