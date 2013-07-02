* Brambles plans to demerge $2 bln Recall unit
* Brambles not retaining any holding in Recall
* Spin-off comes a year after scrapping the sale of Recall
SYDNEY, July 2 Australian pellet supplier
Brambles Ltd has revived a plan to exit its $2 billion
data management business, saying it will spin off the unit and
list it on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
The proposal to spin off the unit, which Brambles expects to
post a profit decline, comes at a time when several Asia-Pacific
initial public offerings have been pulled or cut. Financial
markets are again roiled by concerns over slower Chinese growth
and U.S. stimulus reduction plans.
Still, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index has gained 20
percent since Brambles scrapped its previous plan to sell the
business, Recall Holdings, in June 2012.
Shareholders will vote on the plan in December, with a
listing expected soon after, Brambles said on Tuesday.
Brambles shares jumped 3.1 percent to A$9.36 by 0014 GMT,
outperforming the benchmark, which rose 1.7 percent.
"It's a good move," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive at
Ausbil Dexia, which owns shares in Brambles. "It has been talked
about that this may be a likely outcome, so the market can focus
on evaluating the pallet business overall."
Brambles said Recall may make an underlying profit of $138
million to $142 million this year, compared with $174 million in
the previous year.
The demerger will enable Brambles to focus on the ongoing
opportunities for growth from its core business, the supplier of
wooden and plastic pellets said in an ASX filing.
Brambles will not retain any shareholding in Recall
following the demerger.
The IPO value for Recall would be around $2 billion, the
sale price the company previously put, or perhaps a "touch
lower," said Akshay Chopra, a fund manager at Karara Capital.