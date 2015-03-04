SYDNEY, March 4 Australia's High Court on
Wednesday backed the broadcasting watchdog's finding that an
Australian radio station broke the law with a prank call to a
British hospital taking care of the pregnant Duchess of
Cambridge, paving the way for penalties.
Two presenters at Sydney's 2Day FM called the London
hospital in December 2012, pretending to be Queen Elizabeth and
Prince Charles.
They were put through to a nurse who disclosed details of
Charles' daughter-in-law's condition during treatment for severe
morning sickness in the early stages of pregnancy, making
headlines around the world.
The nurse who answered and transferred the call committed
suicide three days later.
On Wednesday, the High Court in Canberra ruled in favour of
the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA),
overturning a ruling by the lower Federal Court.
The earlier ruling said the watchdog did not have the power
to find 2Day FM broke the law because it did not have authority
in criminal matters.
The High Court said ACMA did have the power to determine the
station had committed a criminal offence, as a preliminary to
taking enforcement action under the Broadcasting Services Act.
ACMA did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
In its ruling, the High Court said the station did not
obtain the consent of the hospital's staff to air the recording
of the call.
The two presenters, Mel Greig and Michael Christian, both
apologised for their actions in the wake of the scandal and said
they were devastated by the death of Indian-born nurse Jacintha
Saldanha, 46. Greig attended the inquest into Saldanha's death
at London's High Court.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)