(Corrects names throughout that were changed by technical
error)
* Bank tax expected to reduce annual earnings by 4.5 pct
-analyst
* Fund manager says banks likely to raise lending rates to
compensate
* Shares in big banks fall for second day in a row
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, May 10 Australia's biggest banks are
likely to pass on the bulk of a surprise A$6.2 billion ($4.56
billion) tax to their customers in the form of higher interest
rates rather than accept an earnings cut, fund managers and
analysts said on Wednesday.
The government on Tuesday announced a six basis points levy
on bank liabilities in a bid to raise about A$1.5 billion a year
from the five biggest banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, National Australia Bank
and Macquarie Group - over the next four years.
The measure, which also aims to help smaller rivals compete
with the banking oligopoly, comes into effect July 1 and was
introduced by a centre-right government that has been defending
the banks against calls for a wide-ranging inquiry into their
practices.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the levy would reduce the
annual earnings of the big five banks by an average of 4.5
percent. Westpac said the financial impact of the levy was not
immediately clear while representatives of CBA and NAB declined
to comment. ANZ and Macquarie did not respond immediately to
requests for comment.
"It is clear it is a tax on earnings," Karara Capital
investment manager Rohan Walsh said. "I think (the banks) will
make efforts to maintain the level of profitability and returns
on assets."
Australian Bankers' Association Chief Executive Anna Bligh
called the tax a "not a well thought out policy response to a
public interest issue."
"It is a political tax grab to cover a budget black hole,"
she said in a statement.
Shares in the big banks fell by as much as 3 percent on
Wednesday, having also declined on Tuesday. The broader S&P/ASX
200 index was up 0.5 percent in early afternoon trading.
Analysts said the banks could charge customers more to
offset the tax costs. The banks may also try and overturn the
measure: in 2010, the mining sector funded a campaign against a
Labor government over a new resources tax that ultimately helped
unseat Kevin Rudd, the prime minister at the time.
Treasurer Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the banks would
be "offending their customers" if they raised mortgages because
the levy was only imposed on liabilities such as corporate
bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and tier-2
capital instruments.
Arnhem Investment Management portfolio manager Mark Nathan
said the banks did not view their funding sources as discreet
cost pools in that way, which meant they were likely to raise
rates on all customers.
"In so far that banks were able to hold their dividends
prior to this I don't think that is going to be the straw that
breaks the camel's back because they will pass most of it on,"
he added.
($1 = 1.3592 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)