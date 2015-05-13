SYDNEY May 13 Australia's budget gave the
country's sluggish retailers a boost, as a tax break to help
small businesses spend more on office supplies sent investors
scrambling on Wednesday to buy shares in the sector.
In the first trading session following the release of the
federal budget, some retail shares jumped nearly 9 percent after
the government said it was offering an A$20,000 ($16,000) tax
break on office supplies for small businesses with revenue of
less than A$2 million.
Shares in leading retailers Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd
, Dick Smith Holdings Ltd, Myer Holdings Ltd
and JB Hi-Fi Ltd all rose.
($1 = 1.2509 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)