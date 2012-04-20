CANBERRA, April 20 Australia will cut tax benefits for worker pension funds in May as the government is determined to deliver a budget surplus for 2012-13, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The government will look into at least A$30 billion ($31.02 billion) in tax breaks for pension funds, known as superannuation in Australia, leading to cuts in some benefits, The Australian newspaper said.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard declined to comment on the report, dismissing it as "budget speculation".

Increasing the tax contributions of high-income earners could add billions of dollars to the budget balance, the newspaper said.

Australia's high-income earners pay 15 percent tax on their superannuation contributions, far below the 45 percent rate they would pay on the income if they chose not to participate in the scheme.

But the plan will trouble an industry that is paying more than A$10 billion in taxes every year, according to industry peak body the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

"Our research shows one of the biggest frustrations with super (superannuation) and one of the reasons people are reluctant to commit to saving more for their retirement is the constant change," AFSA Chief Executive Pauline Vamos said in a statement.

"This treatment of the industry as a 'honey pot' which can be dipped into whenever the government is looking for money must stop," she said.

Australia's A$1.82 trillion funds management market is the world's fourth-largest, mainly because of the nation's A$1.3 trillion superannuation system, which ensures a steady flow of retirement savings into the market.

In March the country passed new laws as part of a mining tax package to force employers increase superannuation fund contributions from 9 percent to 12 percent, with gradual increases from July 1, 2013.

