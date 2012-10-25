CANBERRA Oct 25 Australian Treasurer Wayne Swan
on Thursday defended the latest government revenue projections
after a media report said that a controversial new mining tax
had generated no revenue in its first three months.
The Australian newspaper said global mining giants reported
no liability under the tax by last Monday's quarterly deadline,
putting at risk the government's promise to return a budget
surplus this financial year.
"You can't take one particular quarter and claim that as
representative of the whole year," Swan said, adding he stood by
the Treasury's forecasts for the budget to return a small A$1.1
billion ($1.14 billion) surplus in the year to June 30, 2013.
The 30 percent tax on coal and iron ore mine profits started
on July 1, designed by the government and global miners BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto and Xstrata after
a brutal political campaign and warnings it would cripple
Australia's resources sector.
In his mid-year budget update on Monday, Swan forecast the
tax would bring in A$2 billion in the current financial year,
down from the A$3 billion May budget forecast, and raise A$9.1
billion over four years.
He said iron ore and coal prices had fallen significantly
since the May budget, although iron ore prices had partly
recovered. He said the write down on mining tax revenue was
included in the mid-year budget update.
The opposition, which has promised to scrap the mining tax,
said the government now had no chance of returning its budget to
surplus.