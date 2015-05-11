(Updates with more detail on deficit, other budget measures)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY May 12 Australia's government budget
deficit will undershoot market forecasts and keep improving over
time, Treasurer Joe Hockey said - just hours before delivering
his annual policy package.
Speaking to the media, Hockey said the market was
forecasting a shortfall of around A$40-A$41 billion but the
actual deficit would "beat that".
Hockey said the government had been forced over the past 18
months to write off A$90 billion of expected revenue, partly due
to a slide in prices for iron ore, the country's biggest export
earner.
"Yet we are still on a credible trajectory back to surplus,"
said Hockey.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's conservative government is
taking a far more cautious approach to their second budget after
last year's attempt at slashing spending and welfare proved
politically disastrous.
This time all the talk is of a "fair" budget aimed at
strengthening the economy and ensuring the "integrity" of
Australia's tax system.
Tax steps include proposals to crack down on alleged tax
avoidance by 30 multinational companies in a move that could
force the likes of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp to restructure
their businesses to escape huge penalties.
Hockey also plans to extend a 10 percent goods and services
tax to cover digitally downloaded products, such as music, books
and games.
The government has already announced a A$3.5 billion plan
for expanded childcare payments designed to encourage mothers to
re-enter the workforce sooner.
Tax concessions to small business are also believed to be on
the docket, as well as A$450 million extra to be spent on
national security and counter-terrorism.
Abbott and Treasurer Joe Hockey were savaged in 2014 for
handing down a budget that aimed to slash spending on social
welfare programs in order to reign in spiralling deficits.
Both have promised that Tuesday's budget will be "boring" in
comparison. Selling the plan will be vital for Abbott, who
earlier this year narrowly survived a leadership challenge from
within his Liberal Party, in resisting pressure to break the
deadlock by calling a snap poll.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)