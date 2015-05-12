(Recasts, adds Abbott comments, context of deficit)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY May 12 Australia's conservative
government is taking a softer approach to its second annual
budget, dropping all talk of the need for emergency fiscal
repairs even as it faces years of deficits.
Gone are the warnings of debt and deficit disasters that
dominated last year's tough, and politically disastrous, budget.
This time, "responsible, measured and fair" are Prime Minister
Tony Abbott's buzz words for Tuesday's policy package.
Speaking just hours before delivering the 2015/16 budget,
Treasurer Joe Hockey tried put the best possible spin on the
government's finances by saying the deficit would at least be
under market forecasts of A$40-A$41 billion ($32 billion).
Yet that would still be more than double the A$17 billion
Hockey confidently predicted just a year ago, when he declared
the days of borrowing and spending had come to an end.
His revenue projections have been left A$90 billion poorer
by steep falls in prices for major commodity exports, notably
iron ore, combined with unusually sluggish growth in wages.
As a result, the budget is likely to be awash in red ink for
at least the next three to four years, potentially risking
Australia's prized triple A credit rating.
Both Abbott and Hockey say the budget will still be on a
"credible path" to surplus and, so far, the major ratings
agencies have taken them at their word.
The task is all the harder as the government has to avoid
doing damage to the economy as it undergoes a difficult
transition away from a mining-led boom.
With that in mind, ministers on Tuesday were selling the
budget as boon for jobs, confidence and small business.
"This is a budget that will invite the Australian people to
have a go because that's in our nature," Abbott told parliament
while his treasurer was in the traditional budget lock-up with
journalists before the public release of the budget later on
Tuesday.
Success will be vital for Abbott, who earlier this year
survived a leadership challenge from within his own Liberal
Party.
High on the budget agenda this time will be tax concessions
to small business and a A$3.5 billion plan for expanded
childcare payments designed to encourage mothers to re-enter the
workforce sooner.
Other proposals include measures to crack down on alleged
tax avoidance by 30 multinational companies in a move that could
force the likes of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp to restructure
their businesses to escape huge penalties.
Hockey also plans to extend a 10 percent goods and services
tax to cover digitally downloaded products, such as music, books
and games.
(Editing by Eric Meijer, Jane Wardell & Simon Cameron-Moore)