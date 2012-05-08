* Australia returns budget to surplus in 2012-13
* Govt abandons planned company tax cuts
* Defence projects delayed but miners spared more pain
* Cash payments to the low-paid to bolster voter support
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, May 8 Australia's government delivered
its promised surplus budget on Tuesday, scrapping planned tax
breaks but offering more cash to its traditional supporters to
deflect attention from scandals that threaten Prime Minister
Julia Gillard's grip on power.
The government hopes the modest surplus, which some
economists considered inappropriate while the central bank is
cutting interest rates, will bolster its economic policy
credentials and keep Australia's AAA credit rating safe.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said the budget would deliver a A$1.5
billion ($1.53 billion) surplus in the year to June 30, 2013,
largely from cuts in spending on defence and foreign aid and
abandoning planned tax cuts for companies and savers.
Small surpluses were also forecast for the following three
years.
"The deficit years of the global recession are behind us.
The surplus years are here," Swan said in a budget speech to
parliament.
A voter backlash against austerity measures in Europe saw
voters in Greece and France abandon ruling parties at the
weekend, but Gillard's unpopular government sought to avoid
anger among its Labor Party heartland by announcing a raft of
new cash payments to low-income households and those on welfare.
Despite economists' doubts, Swan said the fiscal tightening
would protect Australia against global turbulence and give the
central bank room for further rate cuts.
"A surplus provides our best defence against dramatic
changes in the global economy. A moderate recovery in the U.S.
still has a long and difficult road ahead, and Europe continues
to cast a shadow over the global outlook," Swan said.
Australia's economy has weathered the global downturn better
than most other developed nations, as strong demand from China
powered booming demand for iron ore, coal and other raw
materials.
Australia's dollar and 10-year bond yield
shrugged off the budget, with markets more concerned
about developments in Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
BUDGET PAIN
"I don't think there is enough in here to be a market
mover," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at
TD Securities.
"Having said that, it is still a shift to surplus and is
ahead of every OECD nation.
"However most economists, including myself, questioned the
rush to achieve it in one year. This could have been spread out
in two."
Australia is one of only eight countries with a stable
top-notch AAA rating from three major ratings agencies, and
Moody's Investors Service said after the budget's release that
it would have no impact on the rating.
Swan said business would invest a record A$120 billion in
resource projects in 2012-13 and Australia's net debt would peak
at 9.6 percent of gross domestic product this financial year,
well below levels around 70 percent in the euro area and over 70
percent in the United States and Britain.
Much of the savings in the budget comes from business and
defence, giving Swan room to divert spending to benefits for
low-income families and into new cash payments for families with
school children.
The government has scrapped a planned one-percentage point
cut in the company tax rate, which was unlikely to pass through
parliament, and delayed major defence procurements.
The government will also delay by one year a promised
increase in its foreign aid budget to 0.5 percent of gross
national income.
However, resource companies - facing new mining and carbon
taxes from July this year - have been spared more tax pain.
The government decided to forgo cuts to diesel fuel tax
rebates that the industry warned would cost miners an extra A$2
billion a year.
The forecast budget surplus will precede elections due in
the second half of 2013, helping Gillard to bolster her image as
a competent economic manager when opinion polls show government
support near record lows around 27 percent.
Gillard holds a flimsy one-seat majority in parliament which
relies upon a lawmaker who has been expelled from the party and
who is under police investigation for suspected misuse of union
funds to pay for prostitutes and lavish entertainment.
The member of parliament, Craig Thomson, has denied any
wrongdoing, but the opposition is demanding Gillard no longer
accept his vote in a move which could deprive government of its
majority and force an early election.
The Australian Greens, whose votes are needed to pass the
budget, said they would support budget supply measures to fund
the government.
"But I have to say I am very seriously concerned about 3,000
public servants losing their jobs in this budget," Greens leader
Christine Milne told reporters.
"In terms of other measures that will come through in
legislation, the Greens will look at those and particularly look
at whether the savings from stopping the big business tax cuts
are being delivered in the fairest way."