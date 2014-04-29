SYDNEY, April 29 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott, preparing voters for a tough federal budget this month,
on Tuesday flagged the prospect of a temporary income tax levy
on higher income workers to help tackle the country's rising
deficit.
Under the scheme reported by local media, Australians
earning more than A$80,000 ($74,100) per year will pay an
additional 1 percent in income tax, while those earnings over
A$180,000 will pay an extra 2 percent tax for an unspecified,
temporary period.
"There's been speculation about a deficit reduction levy.
Certainly, my intention is that people like myself, high income
earners, should bear a significant quantum of the burden when it
comes to sorting out our problems," Abbott told Fairfax radio.
"There is a range of options we are looking at but we
haven't made final decisions."
Australia's A$1.5 billion economy sailed through the global
financial crisis much better than most of its developed world
peers, thanks largely to strong demand for its resources from
China.
But a slump in mining investment and a sluggish response
from other sectors of the economy to record low interest rates
has hit government tax income as expenditure continues to grow.
Abbott and his treasurer, Joe Hockey, have been girding
voters for hefty spending cuts and other measures in the May 13
Federal budget. Without action, the country's deficit could
swell to A$123 billion in the next four years, they have warned.
Among other measures mooted by Abbott are plans to introduce
fees for doctors' visits, which have previously been covered by
federally administered healthcare insurance, and raising the
retirement age from 65 to 70.
The so called "deficit tax" proposal met with criticism from
opponents, who said such a move would break a pre-election
promise for no new taxes, and a cool response from business
groups.
"Raising Australia's already high dependence on personal
income tax will place an increased burden on workers and could
weigh down an already sluggish economy," said Jennifer
Westacott, the chief executive of the Business Council of
Australia.
"If we are serious about lifting our productivity and
competitiveness, we should be lowering taxes, not increasing
them."
($1 = 1.0796 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Kim Coghill)