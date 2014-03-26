BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
SYDNEY, March 26 Burson Auto Parts, Australia's biggest trade supplier of car parts, will list on the local sharemarket at the end of April in a public float raising A$220 million ($201 million), a source familiar with the IPO told Reuters on Wednesday.
After a bookbuild by UBS AG and Morgan Stanley completed on Tuesday, owner Quadrant Private Equity will keep 19.9 percent of the company and Burson's founders and management will keep 6 percent with the remaining 74.1 percent to be floated. ($1 = 1.0933 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.