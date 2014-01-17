SYDNEY Jan 17 Extreme heat and high winds
fanned dozens of bushfires across Australia on Friday, prompting
hundreds to flee their homes in some of the worst conditions
seen since Black Saturday in 2009.
One person died in the Grampians bushland in the
southeastern state of Victoria, about 300 km (186 miles) west of
Melbourne, where bushfires are burning out of control amid
temperatures which have hit above 40 degrees Celsius (104
degrees F), destroying or damaging houses.
Victoria was the hardest hit, with 70 bushfires burning out
of control. Dozens of blazes are burning in South Australia,
Western Australia and New South Wales.
Authorities have issued seven emergency warnings to severely
affected areas, prompting hundreds of residents to flee their
homes.
Victoria Fire Services Commissioner Craig Lapsley said
conditions were "up there" as the worst since the Black Saturday
fires that killed 173 people in 2009.
Lapsley said the 21,000-hectare (81-sq-mile) fire in the
Grampians bushland was so intense it had "created its own
weather", triggering lightning and spot fires.
Strong wind changes and thunderstorms forecast for later
Friday could exacerbate conditions, he said.
"There is a stronger southernly wind expected to come
through there tonight and that could create worse conditions for
the fire and cause it to spread further," a spokeswoman for
Victoria's Country Fire Authority told Reuters.
Australia's south and southeast have been in the grip of a
heatwave for nearly a week, with climate experts warning of even
longer and hotter heatwaves to come, raising questions about its
long-term position as an agricultural powerhouse.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by
Nick Macfie)