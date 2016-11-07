SYDNEY Nov 7 Hundreds of Australian
firefighters on Monday battled large bush fires in New South
Wales, with authorities saying that continued high temperatures
and strong winds could spark blazes in Sydney.
Water-bombing aircraft assisted crews in tackling around 50
fires with one blaze in Port Stephens, about 200 km (124 miles)
north of Sydney, burning through 8,047 hectares (19,890 acres)
of bush, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said.
"The bush is quite dry now, so it only takes a spark and we
can have a major fire in Sydney," Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers
told Channel Seven.
"It's very high today and by no means is there no fire
danger in Sydney."
A growing number of wildfires are expected as Australia
heads into its summer, with some scientists warning that rising
temperatures could increase the intensity of the fire season.
(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)