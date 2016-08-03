SYDNEY Aug 3 An environmental regulator in
Australia on Wednesday recommended the rejection of a proposal
by Cameco of Canada to mine uranium in the country's
far west because it fails to protect underground fauna.
Cameco, the world's second largest supplier of uranium for
nuclear power, is seeking permission to mine up to 7,500 tonnes
of uranium oxide annually from the Yeelirrie deposit 630 kms
(390 miles) northeast of Perth, which it acquired from BHP
Billiton for $430 million.
The Western Australia Environmental Protection Agency said
the proposal would threaten more than 70 species of underground
fauna, known as "stygofauna", and recommended the state's
environment minister reject the plan.
"Of the nine factors assessed, one - subterranean fauna -
was unable to meet the EPA's environmental objectives," Tom
Hatton, the agency's chairman said in releasing the
recommendation.
"Therefore, the EPA concluded the proposal would threaten
the viability of some species of subterranean fauna, animals
which live underground, such as stygofauna," he said.
In a statement Cameco said it respected the findings and
would continue to seek a resolution.
"We believe that with further sampling and research,
subterranean fauna can be appropriately managed at Yeelirrie and
we will work with government agencies and stakeholders to find a
way forward," it said in a statement.
The EPA's report to the Minister for Environment is now open
for a two-week public appeal period, closing August 17,
according to the agency.
Cameco has been exploring for uranium in Australia since
1996. Besides Yeelirrie lode, it also owns the undeveloped
Kintyre deposit in Western Australia, which it bought off Rio
Tinto in 2008. The Kintyre project received
environmental clearance last year.
Any timeframe for development of both projects hinges on a
recovery in uranium prices, according to a spokeswoman for
Cameco, Amanda Walker.
"We are still looking for signals that the market is
turning," she said. "Our corporate message for the moment is
lower for longer."
Cameco last week reported a C$137 million ($104.4
million)quarterly loss, which it blamed on weak uranium demand
and prices.
Uranium sells UX-U3O8-SPT for around $25 a pound, the
lowest since 2005.
($1 = 1.3119 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)