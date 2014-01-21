Jan 21 CO2 Group Ltd, Australia's
biggest carbon project developer, said its chief executive has
resigned as proposed changes to Australia's climate policy force
the company to pursue new growth areas.
Andrew Grant will leave his position after a decade heading
up the company, according to the company statement on Tuesday.
"Recent changes in government policy, the proposed abolition
of the current carbon pricing regime and continuing uncertainty
in the carbon market generally has led the company to reduce the
scale of its carbon operations and pursue new growth areas," it
said.
CO2 Group's main business has been developing offset
projects, mostly within forestry, that develop carbon credits
that can be sold to companies wishing to use them to meet
government-imposed targets on greenhouse gas emissions.
But the newly elected government in Australia plans to
dismantle the nation's emissions trading scheme, replacing it
instead with a policy centred around a government-fund that will
pay emitters to reduce their pollution.
Developers like CO2 Group will still be able to generate
offset credits under the new regime, but demand is negligible
because of uncertainty on what the new regulations will look
like and when they will come into place.
"We haven't had any investment interest in 18 months," Grant
told Reuters in October.
Earlier this month CO2 Group announced the acquisition of
prawn aquaculture company Seafarm as part of its strategy to
shift away from the carbon market.
