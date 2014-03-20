March 20 The Australian government's efforts to
scrap the country's carbon tax were defeated in a Senate vote on
Thursday, though the bill is likely to return after July when
more Liberal senators take their seats.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott wants to repeal the tax, which
forces companies to pay to emit carbon dioxide, the main gas
blamed for causing climate change.
But opposition Labor and Greens senators united to oppose
the move because they say the government's alternative "direct
action plan" is too weak.
"Without a credible alternative, Labor cannot support the
abolition of the existing clean energy policies," Shadow Climate
Change Minister Mark Butler said in a statement.
The bill seeks to remove in June the obligation on 348 of
Australia's biggest companies to pay A$24.15 for each tonne of
CO2 they emit and repeal legislation that would have launched an
Emissions Trading Scheme in 2015.
The bill already has support in Australia's lower house
where the Liberal party holds a majority.
The government's direct action plan, which includes a fund
that will pay emitters to pollute less, is intended to be the
its main policy to meet a target of cutting greenhouse gas
output to 5 percent below 2000 levels by 2020.
Australia has among the world's highest carbon emissions per
capita due mainly to its reliance on coal-fired power stations.
