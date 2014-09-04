Sept 4 Carbon emissions and electricity demand
in Australia have risen in the two months since the government
repealed a tax on emissions, bucking a nearly six-year long
trend of decline, an energy consultancy said on Thursday.
Consultancy Pitt & Sherry, which tracks electricity use and
emissions in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), said
emissions would continue to grow unless new policies were
introduced.
Emissions growth in the past two months was equivalent to an
annual increase of 0.8 percent, Pitt & Sherry said in a report.
The rise was caused by increased electricity demand, where a
drop in renewables was replaced by more generation from black
and brown coal power stations, according to the report.
The upswing marked a change from a steady decline in
emissions from electricity generation since they peaked in
December 2008, driven by lower demand and a rising share of
renewables.
Australia's conservative government in July repealed a tax
that had forced around 300 of the country's biggest emitters to
pay for their CO2 emissions.
Last month, a government-commissioned report recommended
Australia to effectively end its Renewable Energy Target (RET),
a scheme designed to ensure that 20 percent of its electricity
would be generated from renewable sources by
2020.
Australia could now fail to meet its target of cutting
emissions to 5 percent below 2000 levels by 2020 unless new
policies are implemented, Pitt & Sherry said.
"Had electricity emissions remained at the levels of June
2014, very little further reduction would have been needed for
Australia to meet its (very modest) politically bipartisan
target," the report said.
"However, the change in trends ... plus the reduction in gas
generation expected in the near future, would, if maintained
mean that the required emissions reductions would have to be
achieved from other sources and by other means."
The office of Environment Minister Greg Hunt did not respond
to emailed requests for comment on the report.
The government plans to implement a new set of climate
policies, built around a A$2.55 billion ($2.38 bln) fund that
would pay emitters to reduce their CO2 output.
But a number of reports have concluded that the new policy
would fail to meet its objectives unless much more money is
invested, and it remains uncertain whether the plan would make
it through Senate.
