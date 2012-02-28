CANBERRA Feb 28 The Australian government
on Tuesday released rules governing$8.6 billion ($9.2 billion)
in free carbon permits to polluting industries, a key part of a
package of sweeteners needed to win support for a nationwide
price on carbon emissions from July.
The carbon-pricing programme, only the second of its type
outside Europe, has proved deeply divisive in Australia, with
miners, manufacturers and the energy sector saying it will hurt
earnings and cost jobs.
To win over industry, the government has agreed to hand out
a large number of free carbon permits during the first three
years to minimize the impact, particularly for steel-makers and
aluminium producers that export their goods.
These sectors and others would receive up to 94.5 percent of
permits for free.
For the top rate of assistance, the effective carbon price
is reduced during the first year to A$1.30 from A$23, the
minister for climate change and industry, Greg Combet, told
parliament on Tuesday, announcing the release of legislation
governing carbon price support for industry.
"If a business could curb emissions, the effective carbon
price could be even lower, or lead to excess permits being sold
for a profit."
The scheme covers about 500 of the nation's top polluting
firms and from July this year will impose a price of A$23 for
each tonne of carbon pollution before switching to a
market-based emissions trading programme from July 2015.
A total of 36 industrial activities, including the booming
liquefied natural gas sector, will be eligible for free permits
at varying levels. Assistance will fall 1.3 per cent each year
to encourage industry to cut pollution, the government says.
The allocation of free permits is based on historical
emissions baselines for each activity that exports its products
and cannot easily pass costs on to overseas buyers or sell its
goods in markets that do not have a price on carbon pollution.
The government says the carbon pricing scheme is crucial for
the nation, among the world's top per-capita carbon polluters,
to become more energy-efficient and do its part in the global
fight against climate change.
(A$1=US1.077)
(Reporting by James Grubel and David Fogarty; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)