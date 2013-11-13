SYDNEY Nov 13 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott stuck to an election pledge on Wednesday to quickly
repeal a carbon tax, introducing legislation as the new
parliament met for the first time.
Abbott, once a climate-change sceptic, was elected in
September partly on the back of a plan to scrap a scheme to
price the carbon emissions responsible for global warming.
But he faces a tough test to convince opposition
politicians, with the Greens and Labor Party vowing to fight the
changes.
"The election was a referendum on the carbon tax," Abbott
told parliament. "The people have spoken. Now it's up to this
parliament to show that it's listened."
The previous Labor government's carbon pricing plan was
aimed at reducing emissions by taxing major polluters with the
world's highest carbon price of A$23 ($22.23) a tonne before
moving to a market cap-and-trade system by mid-2014.
Instead, the government will set up a so-called direct
action plan, including an emission reduction fund and a
market-based incentive for businesses to reduce greenhouse
emissions.
Australia has the world's highest carbon emissions per
capita due mainly to its reliance on coal-fired power stations.
The bill should easily pass the lower house, where Abbott
has a clear majority, but may find it hard to get through the
Senate where the Greens, independents and several small parties
hold the balance of power.
If the Senate blocks the bill, Abbott has promised to call a
double dissolution of parliament to break the deadlock. Such a
move, last called in 1987, would mean elections to both the
lower and upper houses.
Abbott has a long reform agenda to address as he attempts to
revive the economy in the face of a fading mining boom that has
put pressure on tax revenues and the government's debt position.
Labor and the Greens have vowed to fight plans to introduce
laws to lift the government's A$300 billion ($280 billion) debt
ceiling to head off concern Australia could reach its limit
before the end of the year.
($1 = 1.0734 Australian dollars)
