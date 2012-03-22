CANBERRA, March 21 U.S. car maker General Motors
on Thursday committed to invest A$1 billion (US$1.04
billion) in its Australian operations over the next decade after
securing Australian government support to help it keep its car
plant open until at least 2022.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the national and two state
governments would inject A$275 million into GM Holden in the
latest hand out to the country's struggling auto makers to
protect manufacturing jobs.
Australia's three car makers - GM Holden and the Australian
arms of Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor - have
all cut jobs due to falling sales and exports, blamed on the
global downturn and a record high Australian dollar, which has
traded above parity with the U.S. dollar.
"It is a strategic investment that will boost our economy,"
Gillard told reporters, adding that GM Holden's future was
secure for the next 10 years.
"It will be making cars and competing in economic
circumstances where we expect the Australian dollar to be around
about parity with the U.S. dollar," she said.
The funding will secure the jobs of 12,000 people employed
by GM Holden's Adelaide car plant and engine manufacturing plant
in Victoria, and shore up thousands more manufacturing jobs in
the components sector.
GM Holden cut 140 jobs from its Adelaide car plant in
February, while Toyota said in January it was cutting 350 jobs
at its Australian manufacturing operations.
The latest government figures show Australia produced nearly
250,000 cars in 2010, falling steadily from about 320,000 in
2008 and more than 400,000 in 2004.
The industry employs about 55,000 people and supports
200,000 other manufacturing jobs.
The government has been determined to keep the industry
afloat and protect jobs after Japan's Mitsubishi Motors
Corporation closed its Australian car plants in 2008.
The funding for GM Holden comes from the national
government's 12 year car industry support package, announced in
2008 and budgeted at A$5.4 billion to 2020, which commits the
government to co-invest with car makers to support manufacturing
jobs.
"Co-investment of this kind is critical for our industry,"
GM Holden's managing director Mike Devereux told reporters.
The Australian dollar has traded at record highs
above parity with the U.S. dollar over the past year and around
40 percent above its long term average, putting a strain on
manufacturing and export industries.