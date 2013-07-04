(Adds quote from premier, details on development plans,
background)
SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's Crown Ltd
won conditional government approval on Thursday for a VIP gaming
room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney, dealing a blow
to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group.
The decision, which strips Echo of its exclusive gaming
licence in Sydney, is designed to boost competition to increase
the harbourside city's share of the booming Asian gambling
market.
It also spells the end of Echo's plans to spend A$1.1
billion ($997.54 million) on new luxury hotels and an expansion
of its existing Star casino.
"What was clear was the need to inject competition," New
South Wales Premier Barry O'Farrell told reporters.
Australia's 13 casinos currently capture just one percent of
the $34 billion market for high-roller gamblers in Asia
annually. The southern Chinese territory of Macau is the global
gambling capital, while the Philippines and Singapore are major
regional players.
Billionaire James Packer, who controls Crown, has made no
secret of the fact the VIP suite planned for his A$1 billion
waterside hotel and residential development is designed to
attract wealthy Chinese tourists amid intense competition.
Crown and Echo, which currently holds the exclusive casino
licence in Sydney until November 2019, lodged rival plans last
month, with the government stressing only one could go ahead.
Echo had proposed paying the government A$250 million in
cash to remain the exclusive operator for another 15 years, but
the government said Crown's offer of higher taxes was more
attractive.
O'Farrell said the government will now hold talks with Crown
to reach a binding deal with additional conditions, including an
upfront A$100 million ($90.69 million) licence fee and
guaranteed payments to the government of more than A$1 billion
over the first 15 years of full operation.
The government will also impose a 29 percent tax rate rather
than the 27.5 percent proposed by Crown.
Crown sold a 10 percent stake in Echo in May, a move market
watchers interpreted that Crown was confident of winning
approval for its plan.
Shares in both companies were suspended just prior to the
announcement, when Crown was up 2.2 percent at A$12.21 and Echo
was down 4.3 percent at A$2.91.
($1 = 1.1027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu
Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)