SYDNEY Nov 13 Australia's Reef Casino Trust surged 41 percent to six year highs on Wednesday after Chinese tycoon Tony Fung offered to buy all the units in the company, valuing it at A$214 million ($199 million).

Reef was in discussion with Aquis Casino Acquisitions Pty Ltd, controlled by Fung, after receiving a non-binding proposal to buy all the units at a cash price of A$4.354 per unit, the trust company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reef Casino Trust owns the only casino in the Australian city of Cairns near the Great Barrier Reef and the offer is priced at a 53 percent premium to Reef's closing price on Tuesday.

Shares in Reef jumped 40.9 percent to A$4.00 by 0017 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)