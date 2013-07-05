SYDNEY, July 5 Shares in Australia's Crown Ltd
surged as much as 6 percent in early trade on Friday, a
day after it won conditional government approval for a VIP
gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney.
Shares in rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
, which will lose its exclusive gaming licence in Sydney
as a result of the decision, slumped around 4.5 percent.
The New South Wales state government, which will now discuss
a binding agreement with Crown, said it wanted to boost
competition and increase Sydney's share of the booming Asian
gambling market.
Crown shares were at A$12.87 while Echo shares were at
A$2.79 at 0010 GMT.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu
Yueyang; Editing by Ryan Woo)